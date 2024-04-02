Roivant Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,070 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 209% compared to the average volume of 3,588 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,085 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,786,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,524,000 after purchasing an additional 74,131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,937,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,619. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.