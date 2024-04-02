Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,841 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 62,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,653. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.