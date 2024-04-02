Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. grew its position in shares of Target by 81.3% in the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,884. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

