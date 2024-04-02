Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VXF stock traded down $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $170.63. The company had a trading volume of 145,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,376. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

