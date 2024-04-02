Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $110.21 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $87.79 or 0.00134735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $110.21 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,168.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.53 or 0.00969206 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00052379 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,677,481 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

