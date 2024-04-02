NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007568 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00024242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014657 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,376.08 or 1.00331776 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00135271 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

