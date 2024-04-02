Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) Insider David Krall Sells 32,808 Shares

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8 – Get Free Report) insider David Krall sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.14 ($13.73), for a total value of A$693,561.12 ($450,364.36).

David Krall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, David Krall sold 1,578 shares of Audinate Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.36 ($14.52), for a total value of A$35,284.08 ($22,911.74).

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Krall sold 32,807 shares of Audinate Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.02 ($13.65), for a total value of A$689,603.14 ($447,794.25).

Audinate Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.95.

Audinate Group Company Profile

Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions in Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company also offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio; Dante Connect that delivers in-sync audio directly from Dante networks to cloud services; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapter.

