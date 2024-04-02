Jeffrey J. Bird Sells 7,500 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dril-Quip Stock Down 1.8 %

Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. 60,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.71 million, a PE ratio of 2,315.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 44.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

