Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Purchases 23,159 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 23,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.86 ($15,699.05).

LON:FOXT traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 54.60 ($0.69). 194,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Foxtons Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 60.64 ($0.76). The company has a market capitalization of £164.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,735.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

