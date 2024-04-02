Kathryn D. Sullivan Sells 600 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $23,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,388.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

International Paper Stock Down 0.9 %

International Paper stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,489. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Paper

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 85,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,218,000 after buying an additional 396,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

