Scotiabank Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $43.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. 228,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,760. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

