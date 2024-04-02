Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 144.90% from the stock’s previous close.

LLAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Shares of NYSE:LLAP traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,328. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $238.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Terran Orbital has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth $32,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

