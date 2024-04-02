Roth Mkm Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $39.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

APA Price Performance

APA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. 2,476,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. APA has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

