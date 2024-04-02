Canaccord Genuity Group Increases SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $75.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 61.80.

NYSE SN traded down 0.50 on Tuesday, reaching 61.17. The company had a trading volume of 227,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 63.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of 54.35.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

