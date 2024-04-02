Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Cap of $10.52 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Oxen has a market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $6,008.39 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,904.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.34 or 0.00970108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00163421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00046175 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00052324 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00181936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00134276 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,340,351 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.