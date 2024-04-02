Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 577 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ELV stock traded down $18.88 on Tuesday, hitting $497.12. The stock had a trading volume of 300,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.50. The company has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.