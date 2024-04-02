Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.62.
Mastercard stock opened at $478.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.97 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $446.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
