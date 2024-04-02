Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.62.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $478.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.97 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $446.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.