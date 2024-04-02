PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $138.00. The stock had previously closed at $139.73, but opened at $111.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PVH shares last traded at $106.10, with a volume of 1,099,995 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.79.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

