Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Expands By 14.6%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 29th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $137,412,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $133,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna upped their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Get Our Latest Report on AER

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.