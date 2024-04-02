IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $2,994,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $244.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,430. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

