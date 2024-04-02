Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $91.35. 410,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,441. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average is $91.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

