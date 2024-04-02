Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,673,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,173,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

