Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 89,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.