Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,957,000 after buying an additional 1,552,646 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,337,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 201,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 762.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHQ stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 89,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,141. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $38.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.