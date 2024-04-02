Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDYV traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.43. 38,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,199. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

