Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 263,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,439 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 607,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,199. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

