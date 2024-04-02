Country Club Bank GFN Buys 35,870 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 641.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,745,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,308,111. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.