Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 88,129 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,129 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 182,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

