Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.90 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. 116,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

