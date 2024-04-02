Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $498.88. 1,368,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,167. The company has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $565.60 and a 200-day moving average of $570.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

