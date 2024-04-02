Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,575,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 171,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,928,000.

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

