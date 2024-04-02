Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 385,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,969,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.79. 154,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,762. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

