Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,187 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.50. 487,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,056. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

