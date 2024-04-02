Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.36. The company had a trading volume of 577,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,271. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

