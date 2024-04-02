Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.24. 507,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,286. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

