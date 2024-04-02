Country Club Bank GFN Invests $1.04 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 487,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 71,666 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 124,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 32,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 163,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,323. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

