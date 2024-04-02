Essex Savings Bank Has $706,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $159.35. The company had a trading volume of 480,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,824. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

