Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 1,045,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,093,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. Geron’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Geron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Geron by 101.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

