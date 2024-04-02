Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Up 2.3%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.27. 62,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 977,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $136,890.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $136,890.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,536.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,605 shares of company stock valued at $862,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Liquidia by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Liquidia by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Liquidia by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Liquidia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Liquidia by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

