Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 2.7% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.25. 101,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,748,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.43 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
See Also
