Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 2.7% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.25. 101,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,748,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.43 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.