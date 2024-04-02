First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Up 3.1%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.41. 1,509,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,437,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.43.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

