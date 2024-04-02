Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 745,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.26. 147,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

