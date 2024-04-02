Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

CRVS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 436,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 94,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 45,707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.