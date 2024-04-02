CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 75,156 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,205,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CNB Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. 3,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $415.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. CNB Financial has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $23.40.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

