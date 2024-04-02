Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 926,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 66,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 45.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

