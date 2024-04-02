Stride Price Hits $2.97 on Exchanges (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Stride has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Stride has a market cap of $261.11 million and $301,478.31 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stride token can currently be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00004557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Stride

Stride Profile

Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 2.95401786 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $328,185.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

