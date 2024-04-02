ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 76,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 76,878 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $13.97.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $7,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.