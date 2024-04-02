First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 342,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 460,792 shares.The stock last traded at $24.54 and had previously closed at $25.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,982,777.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,559,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,982,777.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091,741 shares of company stock worth $170,160,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

