James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 22,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 48,456 shares.The stock last traded at $39.16 and had previously closed at $40.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JHX. Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JHX

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 1,114,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 131,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.