Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 55,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 143,646 shares.The stock last traded at $12.54 and had previously closed at $12.41.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $577.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 13,667.19%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

